Elon Musk tells Twitter staff only ‘hardcore’ workers can stay

Elon Musk has given Twitter’s remaining employees until this evening to decide whether they want to remain at the company, saying those who do not want to be a part of the “new Twitter” will be let go.

In an email sent to staff, the billionaire said employees would need to be “extremely hardcore” to build a “breakthrough Twitter 2.0” and said it would mean “working long hours at high intensity”.

The new Twitter owner has been criticised over his treatment of staff since his $44bn takeover last month – most notably for laying off around half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees by email as part of cost-cutting measures and firing more staff in recent days who reportedly questioned his approach on internal message boards.

His latest email asked Twitter staff to “click yes” on a form included in an email if they “want to be part of the new Twitter”.

“Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance,” the email said.

Alongside the warning about longer, more intense working hours, the message said that “only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade”.

It comes after a number of Twitter staff were reportedly fired for criticising Mr Musk on internal employee message boards.

As many as 20 employees have been told that their behaviour violated company policy and that their employment was being terminated immediately.

According to reports in the US, a number of staff had criticised or questioned Mr Musk’s recent tweets about the Twitter app’s “slow” performance on Slack, a messaging platform used officially by staff inside Twitter.

Earlier this week, a Twitter engineer who publicly disagreed with the billionaire’s tweets was said to have been laid off, with Mr Musk tweeting “he’s fired”. Mr Musk even appeared to mock those staff who were fired, tweeting in reply to a link to the story: “I would like to apologise for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere.”

Critics of the Tesla and SpaceX boss have suggested the removal of staff who disagree with his opinions contradicts his claim that he strongly supports free speech and wants to allow more of it on Twitter.

The latest incidents continue a tumultuous first few weeks in charge for Mr Musk, who has laid off half of Twitter’s workforce only to now be seeking to rehire some of them to plug staffing gaps.

The company’s attempt to introduce a new version of its Twitter Blue subscription package – giving users a verified blue tick badge if they pay €8 a month – has also been mired in confusion after it was launched, only to be pulled barely a day later.

Meanwhile, in a Delaware courtroom yesterday, Mr Musk defended a 2018 compensation package as Tesla CEO that turned out to be worth more than $50bn (€48bn), helping to make him the world’s richest person.

Mr Musk took the stand for the first time in a trial stemming from a Tesla shareholder lawsuit filed in 2018. Plaintiff Richard Tornetta alleges the company erred in approving a pay package for Mr Musk that dwarfs even those of other top tech executives, despite Mr Musk splitting his time between Tesla and several other companies he runs.

Under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mr Musk defended bringing Tesla engineers to evaluate Twitter’s engineering staff ahead of mass layoffs at the social media platform. He said their participation was “voluntary,” “after hours,” and “a minor thing”.

He also acknowledged a tweet claiming he planned to sleep on the floor at Twitter until the organisation was fixed – a process which he expected to be complete by the end of this week.