Elon Musk takes giant leap over billionaire rivals with space mission

Elon Musk is getting ready to take a giant leap ahead of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson in the billionaires’ battle to open up space for tourism.

Mr Bezos and Mr Branson recently launched themselves into zero gravity on suborbital trips lasting less than an hour.

But Mr Musk will top them this week by sending the world’s first all-civilian crew into full orbit. The SpaceX founder will not be joining them but, in a milestone for space tourism, four private citizens will board the Inspiration4 mission. It is expected to blast off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida as early as Wednesday.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will travel around the Earth for three days at an orbit of 540km, higher than the International Space Station, before splashing down in the Atlantic.

In July, Mr Branson’s Virgin Galactic craft climbed 80km above the Earth, an altitude that is regarded as space by the US Federal Aviation Administration but short of the Karman line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, 100km up.

A few weeks later, Mr Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, flew just beyond the Karman line.

The SpaceX mission will be fully automated and a special dome window has been fitted to the spacecraft to give passengers incredible views of the Earth. The trip is being paid for by billionaire Jared Isaacman (38), founder of money-processing company Shift4 Payments, who will be on board. Neither SpaceX nor Mr Isaacman have said how much he is paying, but figures of up to $200m (€170m) have been mooted.

Mr Isaacman has said he hopes to use the mission to raise an additional $200m for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and he has pledged the first $100m himself. A large proportion of the remainder will be raised by auctioning items the crew take into space.

Among the other astronauts will be Hayley Arceneaux (29), a survivor of childhood bone cancer, who is now a physician’s assistant at St Jude.

Other crew members include Sian Proctor, who won a contest for a ticket, and Chris Sembroski (42), a data engineer who won his seat in a raffle.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]