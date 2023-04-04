Elon Musk strips New York Times of Twitter blue-tick verification in scathing attack

Elon Musk has stripped The New York Times of its Twitter blue tick and launched a scathing attack on the liberal US newspaper.

The Tesla billionaire appeared to personally order the deletion of the newspaper’s verification mark – a symbol that proves its identity as a trusted source – after reports that it would refuse to pay up to $1,000 (€920) a month to keep the blue tick.

In response to a story about the publisher’s stance on Saturday, Mr Musk said: “Oh OK, we’ll take it off then.”

He accused The New York Times, which has 54 million followers on the social network, of publishing a stream of “unreadable diarrhoea” on its Twitter feed.

The world’s second richest man, who bought Twitter last year in a $44bn deal, described the media company as “incredible [sic] hypocritical here”.

He said: “They are super aggressive about forcing everyone to pay for their subscription. Their propaganda isn’t even interesting.”

The billionaire has been trying to push Twitter users towards paying €9 a month for a subscription version of the social network, hiding more features behind a paywall, as it grapples with falling advertising revenues.

He has also demanded organisations pay $1,000 per month to keep dedicated “verified organisation badges”, a new golden tick, leading to a debate about the value of the check mark.

Mr Musk had set a deadline of Saturday for organisations to upgrade and pay for the new status.

However, as of yesterday, the only significant account to lose its status was The New York Times