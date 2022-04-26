Elon Musk seals €41bn Twitter deal and pledges more leniency

Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter is not living up to its potential. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for about $44bn (€41,07bn), promising a more lenient touch to policing its content.

The outspoken Tesla CEO, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wanted to buy and privatise Twitter because he thinks it is not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

Mr Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features, such as getting rid of automated “spam bots” and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.

The deal was cemented roughly two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a 9pc stake in the platform. Mr Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5bn in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

Twitter said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors.

The 11-member board includes Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who has been planning to step down from the board in May.

Twitter said the deal is expected to close sometime this year and is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and regulators.

Shares of Twitter Inc rose 6pc on Monday to $52 per share. On April 14, Mr Musk announced an offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share.

While the stock is up sharply since Mr Musk made his offer, it is well below the high of $77 per share it reached in February 2021.

Mr Musk has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.

He has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, from relaxing its content restrictions – such as the rules that suspended former president Donald Trump’s account – to ridding the platform of fake and automated accounts, and shifting away from its advertising-based revenue model.

Asked recently if there are any limits to his notion of “free speech”, Mr Musk said Twitter is “obviously bound by the laws of the country that it operates in. So obviously there are some limitations on free speech in the US, and, of course, Twitter would have to abide by those rules”.