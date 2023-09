Elon Musk has third child with ex-partner Grimes, biography reveals

The child, named Techno Mechanius, goes by Tau and is the Tesla CEO’s 10th child with three women. The boy’s age has not been disclosed

Grimes and Elon Musk at the Met Gala 2018. Picture by Amy Sussman/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bevan Hurley UK Independent Today at 20:33