Elon Musk finds space a frontier too far as his Starship enterprise explodes

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket Expand
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo: AP Expand
SpaceX's Starship breaks up after its launch. Photo: AP/Eric Gay Expand
SpaceX's Starship after lift-off. Photo: Go Nakamura Expand

SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo: AP

SpaceX's Starship breaks up after its launch. Photo: AP/Eric Gay

SpaceX's Starship after lift-off. Photo: Go Nakamura

Joe Skipper and Steve Gorman

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its next-generation Starship cruise vessel yesterday for the first time atop the company’s powerful new Super Heavy rocket. However, the uncrewed test flight ended minutes later with the vehicle exploding in the sky.

While the two-stage rocket ship failed to make it beyond an altitude of 32km, SpaceX officials cheered the outcome for achieving the test flight’s primary objective of getting the new spacecraft off the ground in what appeared to be an otherwise clean lift-off.

