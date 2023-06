Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ‘agree to cage fight’ in Las Vegas

Tech titans have been trading barbs recently after it emerged that the Meta owner was planning to launch a competitor to Twitter, the platform Elon Musk bought last year

Tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are squaring up for a cage fight. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Catherine Lough Telegraph.co.uk Today at 03:30