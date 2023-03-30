Elon Musk among tech bosses and experts in call for 6-month pause on artificial intelligence systems amid ChatGPT fears

Elon Musk is among a group of technology sector experts and top industry executives calling for a six-month pause in developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems more powerful than new versions of ChatGPT.

Earlier this month, Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled the fourth iteration of its GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) AI program, which has wowed users by engaging them in human-like conversation, composing songs, and summarising long documents.

“Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable,” said a open letter issued by the Future of Life Institute.

The non-profit is primarily funded by the Musk Foundation, as well as London-based group Founders Pledge, and Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

“AI stresses me out,” Musk said earlier this month. He is one of the co-founders of OpenAI, and his electric car company Tesla uses AI for an autopilot system.

Musk, who has expressed frustration over regulators critical of efforts to regulate the autopilot system, has sought a regulatory authority to ensure that development of AI serves the public interest.

“It is deeply hypocritical for Elon Musk to sign on, given how hard Tesla has fought against accountability for the defective AI in its self-driving cars,” said James Grimmelmann, a professor of digital law at Cornell University.

“A pause is a good idea – but the letter is vague and doesn’t take the regulatory problems seriously.”

Tesla last month recalled more than 362,000 US vehicles to update software after regulators said the driver assistance system could cause crashes, prompting Musk to tweet that the word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is “anachronistic and just flat wrong!”

The open letter has urged a pause on advanced AI development until shared safety protocols are developed. I ndependent experts called on developers to work with policymakers on governance.

“Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we develop non-human minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us?” the letter asked.

“Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders.”

The letter was signed by more than 1,000 people, i ncluding Musk. Sam Altman, chief executive at OpenAI, was not among those who signed the letter. Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, CEOs of Alphabet (the Google parent) and Microsoft, were not among those who signed either.

Co-signatories included Stability AI boss Emad Mostaque, researchers at Alphabet-owned DeepMind, and AI heavyweights Yoshua Bengio, often referred to as one of the ‘godfathers of AI’, and Stuart Russell, a pioneer of AI .

The concerns come as ChatGPT attracts politicians’ attention worldwide with questions about its impact on security and education.

EU police force Europol warned on Monday about the potential misuse of the system in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime.

Since its release last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has prompted rivals to accelerate developing similar large language models and companies are racing to steep their products in AI.

Investors, wary of relying on a single company, are embracing competitors to OpenAI.

Microsoft declined to comment on the letter and Alphabet did not respond to calls and emails for a comment.

“A lot of the power to develop these systems has been constantly in the hands of few companies that have the resources to do it,” said one expert.

“That’s how these models are, they’re hard to build and they’re hard to democratise.”

