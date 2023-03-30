| 8.7°C Dublin

Elon Musk among tech bosses and experts in call for 6-month pause on artificial intelligence systems amid ChatGPT fears

Elon Musk was a co-founder of Open AI, which built ChatGPT Expand

Jyoti Narayan

Elon Musk is among a group of technology sector experts and top industry executives calling for a six-month pause in developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems more powerful than new versions of ChatGPT.

Earlier this month, Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled the fourth iteration of its GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) AI program, which has wowed users by engaging them in human-like conversation, composing songs, and summarising long documents.

