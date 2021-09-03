Elizabeth Holmes: the young billionaire whose medical miracle ‘fooled’ America

A 19-year old Stanford University drop-out invents a revolutionary consumer healthcare technology that promises to transform blood testing. Her company Theranos becomes the most valuable private start-up in Silicon Valley’s ‘unicorn boom’.

By 2015, she is the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire. But this week, Elizabeth Holmes went on trial in a federal court in California, charged with multiple counts of fraud. Why? Because her technology, which claimed to draw and test blood using only a “teeny needle that pulls a teeny drop of blood”, as she often said, turns out to have been largely fabricated.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from allegations that she engaged in a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients.

If convicted, she could face decades in jail. Holmes has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and her heavyweight legal team are mounting a robust defence.

Was Elizabeth Holmes a scientific genius with a flawed business plan, or a huckster grifting investors - the Bernie Madoff of biotech?

While she wasn’t without her detractors (such as Stanford professor of medicine Phyllis Gardner, who told Holmes from the outset that her concept was impossible), her supporters once included former US president Bill Clinton, Rupert Murdoch, and former US secretary of state George Shultz. “Old men, I’m telling you,” Gardner commented in 2019 during an interview about Holmes, “the brains go to their groin.”

The story of Elizabeth Holmes can be viewed as a tragedy of ambition and fame, but her technology had the potential to put patients at risk.

Could Silicon Valley’s insular and hubristic fake-it-till-you-make-it ‘puffery’ culture be partly to blame? When a system is obsessed with finding the next big thing, is it too easy for a half-baked technology to become over-inflated? Perhaps. But as Gardner noted, “In medicine, you do not fake it. Ever. That is verboten, and that is why we have regulatory agencies.”

Irrespective of the outcome of her trial and that of her former boyfriend and Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani (he faces the same charges; his trial is scheduled for early next year), the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes has captured the attention of millions.

It has inspired books, documentaries, a film starring Jennifer Lawrence, a TV series, and several excellent podcasts, including The Dropout by ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, and Bad Blood: The Final Chapter by John Carreyrou, the journalist who broke the story in the Wall Street Journal.

By all accounts, Holmes (37) was a gifted child. While at Stanford studying chemical engineering, she began to research a technology which would take multiple measurements from tiny amounts of blood on a single microchip. Within six months of dropping out, she had raised a remarkable $6m finance. Apparently obsessed with Steve Jobs, not only did she copy his signature black turtleneck, but some of her significant early hires in 2007 were Apple staff.

It was a beguiling idea: rather than drawing large volumes of blood, which patients dislike, and sending it to a lab, which is time-consuming, a finger-prick would be enough. The tests would be run in a device called Edison, and results transmitted wirelessly. But by 2009, the technology wasn’t working according to plan and money was draining away.

Elizabeth Holmes (second from left) and her defence team arrive at court in San Jose, California, on August 31, 202. Photo by Ethan Swope/Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes (second from left) and her defence team arrive at court in San Jose, California, on August 31, 202. Photo by Ethan Swope/Getty Images

Theranos was saved by an investor Holmes had first met in Beijing on a college programme when she was 18 and he was 37. Ramesh Balwani gave Theranos a $13m personal loan, becoming president and COO of the company.

He and Holmes had a romantic relationship, though this was not disclosed to investors or staff at the time. In a deposition given under oath in 2017, Holmes said, “once we started working together there was a very intense working relationship and the romantic piece that was there in the very beginning died… it was very clear that we were colleagues.”

Holmes began to make the cover of major magazines including Forbes and Fortune (where she claimed her finger-prick technology could run 200 tests from one drop of blood), yet the struggles behind the scenes continued. Former employees say that even as late as December 2014, the Edison device was handling just a small fraction of tests, despite a major deal with vast pharmacy chain Walgreens to begin a roll-out of Theranos Wellness Centers in its stores.

In September 2015, Holmes was a keynote speaker at a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York. Footage shows Bill Clinton saying, “You founded this company 12 years ago, right? Tell them how old you were.” Holmes modestly replies, “I was 19.” “Don’t worry about the future,” Clinton tells the audience, who applaud enthusiastically. “We’re in good hands.”

Yet cracks had already begun to show.

Professor Gardner was one of the first people to go on the record with her doubts. With real patients now taking Theranos tests and potentially making decisions based on the results, some employees were getting increasingly worried.

Despite the threat of litigation, a few chose to speak out. Tyler Shultz, grandson of Theranos board member George Shultz, became a whistle-blower.

The claims Holmes had been proudly stating came seriously under fire, and in 2017 Holmes and Balwani separately gave sworn evidence to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Dropout podcast notes that in these recorded SEC depositions, Holmes pleads her ignorance repeatedly, using variations of “I don’t know,” and “I can’t remember,” some 660 times.

Yet in public she remained defiant for some time, telling CNBC in 2018, “This is what happens when you work to change things. First, they think you’re crazy, then they fight you, then all of a sudden you change the world.”

As Theranos was closing its doors for the last time, Holmes was spotted out partying with her new boyfriend Billy Evans, heir to a hotel fortune. Then she appeared to duck out of sight for a while. However, after four postponements, on August 31 her trial began with jury selection. One delay had been caused by her pregnancy: she gave birth to her first child on July 10, and has been designated a quiet room in the court to take regular breaks with her baby.

With millions of pages of discovery, more than 200 possible witnesses, and 4,000 exhibits, it’s going to be long and complex trial. A number of former patients will take the stand to provide testimony about receiving results from Theranos blood tests, though the judge has ruled they will not be allowed discuss the emotional impact of such results.

Former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani also faces fraud charges. His ex-girlfriend Holmes alleges he abused her

Former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani also faces fraud charges. His ex-girlfriend Holmes alleges he abused her

In court filings unsealed last week, the biggest revelation to date is that her legal team intends to base part of her defence on “a decade-long campaign of psychological abuse” she alleges she suffered during her relationship with Balwani.

According to filings, Holmes alleges that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety as a result of the relationship, and her lawyers said they plan “to introduce evidence that he verbally disparaged her and withdrew affection if she displeased him… essentially dominating her and erasing her capacity to make decisions”. Balwani categorically denies all allegations of abuse.

The trial is expected to last three to four months. Is Holmes, as some believe, throwing her former partner under the bus in an attempt to win the jury’s sympathy and save herself, or will she be able to prove that she was subjected to physical, sexual and psychological abuse which left her with no control over her actions or decision-making?

One ex-employee who has been subpoenaed to testify is former lab consultant Kevin Hunter. Interviewed for The Dropout, he recalls raising red flags with her and Balwani in advance of the Walgreens deal.

“You got to be careful. You could kill somebody,” he told them, saying he was worried they might “wind up in jail.” Her reply? “I’m too pretty to go to jail.”