Elizabeth Holmes: the young billionaire whose medical miracle ‘fooled’ America

She modelled herself on Apple’s Steve Jobs and claimed her company, Theranos, had developed a pioneering blood test. This is the story of the rise and fall of the university drop-out who went on trial this week

Elizabeth Holmes (second from left) and her defence team arrive at court in San Jose, California, on August 31, 202. Photo by Ethan Swope/Getty Images Expand
Henrietta McKervey

A 19-year old Stanford University drop-out invents a revolutionary consumer healthcare technology that promises to transform blood testing. Her company Theranos becomes the most valuable private start-up in Silicon Valley’s ‘unicorn boom’.

By 2015, she is the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire. But this week, Elizabeth Holmes went on trial in a federal court in California, charged with multiple counts of fraud. Why? Because her technology, which claimed to draw and test blood using only a “teeny needle that pulls a teeny drop of blood”, as she often said, turns out to have been largely fabricated.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from allegations that she engaged in a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients.

