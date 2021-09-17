El Chapo’s Mexican home to be sold via lottery with tickets costing $12

Mexico´s lottery is giving away property seized from drug lords, among them a house belonging to Joaquin "El Chapo" GuzmanPhoto: AP Photo/Fernando Llano

The home of “El Chapo”, the drug lord Joaquin Guzman, is being sold via a lottery by the government of Mexico.

Guzman fled the two-bedroom property, which has been valued at $183,000 (€156,000), in 2014 when Mexican marines had it surrounded. During El Chapo’s escape from the home via an underground tunnel, the property was damaged by the marines and has been abandoned ever since.

Mexico’s Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, known as INDEP, has since repainted the property, tiling over the space beneath the bathtub leading to the infamous underground tunnel where Guzman fled.

Tickets for the lottery began selling this week for about $12.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the proceeds from the auction will benefit medicine, vaccines, scholarships and road construction.

“It is about returning to the people, the town, what was confiscated... all that we can raffle off so that what is obtained is destined for the development of the nation and welfare of the people,” the president said.

INDEP’s website lists it only as “Casa en Culiacan,” without reference to its history. It is about 2,800 square feet and located, perhaps appropriately, in the area of Libertad, or “Freedom.”

Guzman's freedom lasted only days after the tunnel escape.

