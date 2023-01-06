El Chapo’s cartel leader son arrested in Mexico ahead of Joe Biden visit

Mexican drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, officials said yesterday .

News of the capture came after a night of violence in the city of Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and one of the world’s most powerful narcotics trafficking organisations.

Guzman, who has become a key figure in the Sinaloa cartel since the arrest of his father, was briefly detained in 2019, but quickly released to end violent retribution from his gang in an embarrassing setback for the government.

His capture comes just days before a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico City next week, which US president Joe Biden will attend.

The US had offered a $5m (€4.7m) reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Guzman.

A surge in overdose deaths in the US, fuelled by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, has led to increased pressure on Mexico to combat the organisations – such as the Sinaloa cartel – responsible for producing and shipping the drug.

For Tomas Guevara, a security expert at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Guzman’s arrest helps save face for Mexican law enforcement following the humiliation of having to let El Chapo’s son go in 2019.

“The detention of Ovidio is finally the culmination of something that was planned three years ago,” he said.

It might also herald a change in approach by the government, Mr Guevara added, after criticism from many security experts that Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had gone soft on the cartels, an accusation he denies.

The president argues the confrontational tactics of his predecessors were unsuccessful and only caused more bloodshed, saying he would instead pursue a strategy of “hugs not bullets”.