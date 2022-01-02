Donie O’Sullivan helps Irish couple get engaged on New Year’s Eve live on TV in New York

A young Tyrone couple got engaged live on American TV on New Year’s Eve with the help of a well-known Irish journalist.

Kerry Native Donie O’Sullivan was reporting for CNN live from the West Village are of Manhattan at 11.50pm when he met Danielle Renaghan and her boyfriend Oisin Daly.

The couple told CNN reporter O’Sullivan that they were in New York as part of Oisin’s special Christmas present to Danielle.

Danielle said the couple were having “brilliant time” in the city and her personal highlights were “shopping, good food and nice drinks”.

She told O’Sullivan that the couple had been together for two-and-a-half years and the trip was “a lovely Christmas present”.

Teeing up Oisin for the big moment, the CNN reporter asked him do you love her? To which Oisin responded: “I love her so much I would like to do a special thing. Danielle, would you like to marry me?”

She said yes much to the delight an excited crowd waiting in the wings with champagne flutes, while well-known CNN anchor Anderson Cooper - who was reporting live from Time Square – also appeared very excited by the engagement.

O’Sullivan later posted a picture with the couple on Twitter along with a message congratulating them.

Congratulations to Danielle and Oisin who got engaged live tonight on #CNNNYE 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3VgHNs7iSi — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 1, 2022