Donie O’Sullivan among several journalists suspended from Twitter

CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan. Photo: Mark Condren

CNN correspondent Donie O&rsquo;Sullivan. Photo: Mark Condren

CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan. Photo: Mark Condren

CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan. Photo: Mark Condren

Sheila Dang and Greg Bensinger

An Irish journalist who works for US news network CNN is among a number of reporters have had their Twitter account suspended.

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists who recently wrote about its new owner Elon Musk, with the billionaire tweeting that rules banning the publishing of personal information applied to all, including journalists.

