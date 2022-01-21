Donald Trump’s secret White House meetings before Capitol riot are exposed as key documents released to investigators

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has told the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot that Donald Trump held secret meetings in the White House in the days before the 6 January attack .

Ms Grisham, who resigned as Melania Trump’s chief of staff in the wake of the riots, said the meetings were only known about by a select group of aides, and were predominantly organised by former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former chief usher Timothy Harleth.

Noting she didn’t know who Mr Trump was consulting with during the secr et meetings, Ms Grisham identified the aides who were present and would know. It is not yet known what was discussed in the meetings.

Ms Grisham – who was White House press secretary between July 2019 to April 2020 – has released a book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, about working at the White House. In it she says she was “part of something unusually evil”.

More than 60 subpoenas have been issued by the January 6 Committee, which “is seeking facts about the planning, co-ordination, and funding of events that preceded the violent attack on our democracy”, said Chairman of the Committee Bennie Thompson.

Trump aides subpoenaed include Mr Meadows, former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon, former United States Attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Mr Trump’s son Eric.

“The committee will continue to push forward to get answers for the American people and help ensure nothing like 6 January ever happens again,” said Mr Thompson.

A mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6 after a “Save America” rally. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Mr Trump said in his speech before the insurrection, in which five people lost their lives.

In a rebuff to the former president, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the committee.

The justices rejected a bid by Mr Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Mr Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold.

Following the high court’s action there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with January 6 from the files of Mr Meadows.

The committee has already begun to receive records Mr Trump wanted kept secret, said Mr Thompson and Liz Cheney, the committee vice chairwoman.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy,” Mr Thompson and Ms Cheney said in a statement pledging to “uncover all the facts about the violence of January 6th and its causes”.

White House spokesman Mike Gwin called the ruling “an important step forward” for the investigation, “and in ensuring accountability for an unprecedented assault on our democracy”.