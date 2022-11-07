Donald Trump’s ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ sneer could be starting gun for bitter GOP primary showdown

A man holds up his fist as he attends a pre-election rally by former President Donald Trump in support of Republican candidates in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

Donald Trump opened a new rift in the Republican party on the eve of the midterm elections after he attacked his 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, nicknaming him “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

Mr Trump used a rally to highlight polls showing him well ahead of the Florida governor, and his former vice-president Mike Pence, in the race to be the next Republican presidential nominee.

He said: “Trump at 71 per cent. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 per cent. Mike Pence at seven... Oh, Mike’s doing better than I thought.”

The jibe at Mr DeSantis appeared to fire the starting gun on a potentially acrimonious Republican primary showdown as the party begins to look beyond tomorrow’s midterms to the next presidential election cycle.

It provoked an immediate pushback from Mr DeSantis’s allies, who privately expressed disgust with Mr Trump.

Several have reportedly told Mr DeSantis (44) to move forward with an expected presidential bid.

Mike Pompeo, the former US secretary of state, came to Mr DeSantis’s defence on Twitter, saying that the Florida governor had “proven conservative policies work”. He added: “Not tired of winning”.

“Trump is not going to be able to take this one down with a dumb nickname,” said the conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

Last night, the two powerful Republicans appeared to have declared battle, with competing rallies scheduled in Florida.

Mr Trump was due to hold a rally in Miami with Marco Rubio, who is running for re-election to the Senate.

Mr DeSantis, who was not invited, planned duelling events hundreds of kilometres away on the other side of the Sunshine State.

One Republican strategist described the snub to the Florida governor as “stupid”. “Why not try and avoid the appearance of the fight?” he said.

At an event in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, Mr Trump vaunted his dominance over the Republican field as he campaigned for his party’s Senate candidate, TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

The race may determine which party controls the Senate.

At one point, he showed a poll for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 on two giant screens, which showed him beating Mr DeSantis by a wide margin.

“Today I have the highest poll numbers I’ve ever had,” he said.

It is Mr Trump’s most open display of hostility towards Mr DeSantis after months of behind-the-scenes friction between the pair.

Mr DeSantis, who is seeking a second term as governor, has refused to say whether he would serve all four years if re-elected - an indication that he intends to challenge Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Last night reports emerged that Mr Trump had mulled formally declaring his 2024 candidacy during the event, but reconsidered after advisers warned him that it would overshadow the midterm elections.

Mr Trump still teased the prospect of an imminent announcement after he was egged on by a thousands-strong crowd. He said: “One of the reasons I don’t want to do that [declare for 2024] right now... because I’d like to do it... you know what, and I really mean it, I’d like to have the focus on Dr Oz... Because we have to win, all right?”

Mr Trump arrived on his Boeing 757 plane – dubbed “Trump Force One” – for the rally with Mr Oz, which was held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, a working class area outside Pittsburgh.

He told crowds that Joe Biden could not handle the current potential nuclear crisis with Russia and suggested there could be fraud in the midterm elections.

Mr Biden was due to campaign in New York last night.

​

