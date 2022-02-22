| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donald Trump’s new social network is just as embarrassing as you’d imagine

Skylar Baker-Jordan

Donald Trump. Picture: AP Expand

Close

Donald Trump. Picture: AP

Donald Trump. Picture: AP

Donald Trump. Picture: AP

A funny thing happened when I tried to sign up for TRUTH Social, Donald Trump’s new social media platform. It asked me to agree to the terms of service and privacy policy, which is fair enough; most websites do. No, the strange thing was that when I clicked on them, I got a 404 error. “Sorry, but it looks like this page does not exist,” I was informed.

Nothing better sums up Donald Trump — as businessman, as reality TV star, as politician — than a 404 error. As an entrepreneur, Trump was famed for overpromising and overdelivering. Producers of The Apprentice have claimed that his persona as a billionaire business mogul is a “scam” they created.

Most Watched

Privacy