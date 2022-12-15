Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ turns out to be super-hero themed digital trading cards

Donald Trump has revealed his “major announcement”, which the former president teased with great fanfare on Wednesday.

It turns out that Mr Trump is selling digital trading cards of himself.

“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

Speculation over the former president’s announcement centred on his campaign, and whether Mr Trump would be revealing a 2024 running mate or other political moves.

“Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!” Mr Trump added on Truth Social.

The announcement comes as Republican voters appear to be less interested in voting for Mr Trump, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey included 1,500 participants, among which Mr Trump was behind Mr DeSantis – 52 per cent versus 38 per cent. The voters identified themselves as likely to vote in a GOP primary in 2024.

Among registered voters, 43 per cent said they hold a favourable view of Mr DeSantis while 36 per cent hold that view of Mr Trump.

Almost three-quarters of GOP voters still see Mr Trump favourably, but since March the number of Republicans with an unfavourable view of him has risen 10 points, from 13 to 23 per cent.

The downward trend of Mr Trump’s poll results could be a result of some voters souring on him after his chosen candidates in races for senate and governor performed worse than expected in last month’s midterms.

Mr Trump is currently the only candidate to have announced a 2024 campaign, but Mr DeSantis is expected to run, as are a number of other Republicans.

President Joe Biden has said that he plans to run again despite concerns within the Democratic Party about his age.

Mr Trump’s announcement also comes in the wake of the verdict against the Trump Organization, which has been found guilty of criminal tax fraud.