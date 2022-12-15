| -0.7°C Dublin

Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ turns out to be super-hero themed digital trading cards

Donald Trump trading cards Expand

David Taintor

Donald Trump has revealed his “major announcement”, which the former president teased with great fanfare on Wednesday.

It turns out that Mr Trump is selling digital trading cards of himself.

