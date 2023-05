Former US president claims stars have been “grabbing women by the p---y” for a million years.

A video recording of former US president Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public, — © Uncredited

Former US president Donald Trump will not testify at a civil trial to challenge claims made by writer E. Jean Carroll that he raped her in the 1990s and later defamed her, after letting a weekend deadline pass without asking the court to appear.