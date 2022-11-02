Donald Trump will not be back on Twitter before US midterms

Donald Trump will be prevented from returning to Twitter until the US midterm elections have ended after Elon Musk said it would take weeks to bring back previously banned users.

Mr Musk has said he disagreed with the decision to block the former US president on the grounds that it was bad for democracy.

He is planning to review all permanent bans from the site.

The Tesla billionaire, who secured a $44bn deal to take over Twitter last week, said: “Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks.”

Mr Trump was permanently banned from the social network in 2021 after he praised his supporters for storming the US Capitol building on January 6.

The US midterm elections, where a proportion of seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate will be contested, are to be held next Thursday.

Despite losing the 2020 US presidential election, Mr Trump and his supporters have continued to claim the vote was subject to election fraud.

There are concerns from disinformation researchers that Mr Trump, or candidates endorsed by him, are willing to dispute polls at the midterms.

One post on Tuesday from Mr Trump, linking to a story claiming voter fraud in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, read: “Here we go again. Rigged election!”

The former US president has continued posting from his own social network, Truth Social.

