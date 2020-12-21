Donald Trump ‘was thinking of imposing martial law’

Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, it was reported in the US.

According to The New York Times, the president asked Mr Flynn to expand on the idea at a White House meeting on Friday. The meeting was the latest surreal twist in Mr Trump’s relentless – and so far unsuccessful – attempt to reverse his defeat by Joe Biden.

Reports of the meeting were dismissed as “fake news” and “bad reporting” by Mr Trump on Twitter.

Read More

Still refusing to accept that he lost, Mr Trump has called for a massive rally in Washington DC on January 6, the day when both houses of Congress meet to formally confirm Mr Biden’s election.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Big protest in DC on January 6. Be there, will be wild!”

Mr Flynn, who was pardoned by Mr Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of the claim that Mr Biden’s victory was “rigged”.

Undeterred by court after court rejecting legal bids to overturn Mr Trump’s defeat and the Electoral College confirming Mr Biden’s victory, Mr Flynn proposed more drastic measures on the conservative political website Newsmax.

Mr Trump should plan for every eventuality, Mr Flynn said, “because we cannot allow this election and the integrity of our elections to go away”.

He also suggested Mr Trump send troops into the swing states that he lost to Mr Biden in November. “He could take military capabilities and he could place him in those states, and basically rerun an election in each of those states.”

The tone of the meeting will ring alarm bells in the US, even if the ideas seem outlandish. Rudy Giuliani, who acted as Mr Trump’s legal adviser, attended the meeting by phone. He is understood to have pressed the Department of Homeland Security to seize voting machines.

According to sources cited by The New York Times, the meeting was rowdy, with Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, forcefully rejecting the ideas being floated.

Also attending the meeting was Sidney Powell, a lawyer whose outlandish claims about the election – including suggesting that Venezuela’s late president Hugo Chavez rigged the US election from the grave – led to her being dropped by the Trump legal team.

Apparently back in the Trump fold, she was considered as a potential special counsel tasked with investigating the fraud allegations.

The next stage in the election timetable is when the House and Senate hold a joint session to count the electoral votes.

Normally the meeting is a formality but Mo Brooks, a congressman from Alabama has said he will challenge the result. If he can find a senator to do likewise, then the result would be debated in both chambers for up to two hours.

Given that the Democrats hold a majority in the House and several Republican senators have said they accept the result, there is no chance of the election being overturned.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his foreign intelligence service had been exceptionally important for protecting the country, in comments made soon after it was accused by some of being behind a major hack on US government departments.

Speaking at an event commemorating 100 years since the founding of the SVR foreign intelligence service, Mr Putin said the agency and other security services were a crucial guarantee of Russia’s “sovereign, democratic, independent development”.

Some international cyber researchers have suggested that Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service may have been behind an unprecedented attack on US government computer systems.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insists Russia was responsible for the attack.

Read More





Online Editors