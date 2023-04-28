Donald Trump trial: Rape accuser E Jean Carroll ‘went public after Harvey Weinstein sex abuse accusations’

Columnist denies making allegation to sell more books

Court sketch of E Jean Carroll during civil trial to decide whether Donald Trump raped her. Photo: Reuters — © REUTERS

E JEAN Carroll, the writer accusing Donald Trump of rape, denied yesterday that she waited more than two decades to come forward so she could sell more copies of her 2019 memoir.

In testimony in Manhattan federal court, Ms Carroll said she decided to go public after rape allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017 prompted many women to come forward with their accounts of sexual abuse.

“It caused me to realise that staying silent does not work,” Ms Carroll (79), a former Elle magazine columnist, said under cross-examination from Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina in the civil case taken against the former US president.

E Jean Carroll leaves the Manhattan Federal Court in New York. Photo: Eduardo Munoz — © REUTERS

“Woman after woman stood up,” she said. “I thought, well, this may be a way to change the culture of sexual violence.”

Mr Trump’s lawyers are trying to undermine Ms Carroll’s credibility after she testified in graphic detail on Wednesday that Mr Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996.

Mr Tacopina suggested that Ms Carroll’s account was “odd” and that it was only when she “wanted to make money” from her memoir What Do We Need Men For?that she spoke up.

“For two decades, Ms Carroll, you never told the police and never revealed the story in your hundreds of columns,” Mr Tacopina said.

He pressed her on her inability to recall exactly when her encounter with Mr Trump happened, prompting her to say “I wish to heaven” that she had an exact date.

Ms Carroll objected when Mr Tacopina said she had “supposedly” be ing raped. She said the rape occurred.

Former US president Donald Trump

Ms Carroll had testified on Wednesday that Mr Trump, who had been shopping at Bergdorf for lingerie for another woman, coaxed her into a dressing room, slammed her into a wall and raped her.

Mr Trump has consistently denied Ms Carroll’s allegations and said she made them up to sell her memoir and hurt him politically, a theme Tacopina touched on.

Mr Trump (76) leads the Republican field in nest year’s presidential campaign.

He has not attended the trial and is not required to be there.

Ms Carroll, a registered Democrat, is seeking unspecified damages from Mr Trump, saying his denials ruined her career and invited a flood of online harassment that persists.​

Ms Carroll is also suing for defamation over an October 2022 post by Trump on his Truth Social platform where he called the rape a hoax.