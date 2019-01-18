President Donald Trump is to hold a second summit with the leader of North Korea near the end of February to try to coax the North to give up its nuclear programme.

Donald Trump to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The announcement came at the White House on Friday after Mr Trump met with a North Korean envoy.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Mr Trump met for 90 minutes with Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearisation and a second summit.

She said the president looks forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a place to be announced at a later date.

Mr Trump had his first, historic meeting with Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore and reached a vague denuclearisation agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since.

