Donald Trump to give public address after his appearance tomorrow in New York court over ‘hush money paid to porn star’

Supporters hold flags and wave to traffic as they gather to show support near former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Expand

David Millward

Donald Trump plans to speak in Mar-a-Lago in Florida tomorrow evening following his historic indictment on criminal charges in a further sign that he is planning to weaponise the legal case for his campaign.

Due to appear in court tomorrow in New York to face charges over a hush-money payment to an adult film star in 2016, the former president said in a statement he would deliver remarks in Palm Beach when he arrives back.

