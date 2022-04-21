Donald Trump tells Piers Morgan he’s hit not one, but seven hole-in-ones on golf course

Former US president Donald Trump claimed he hit not one, but seven hole-in-ones on the golf course while speaking to Piers Morgan ahead of an interview for his new show “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.

In a first-person account in The Sun, the former Good Morning Britain presenter gave dramatic details of the moments that led up to the interview.

Morgan, who joined the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV to host his own programme, met the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Moments before the interview was to begin, Morgan was informed that the former president was angry as he had been handed a list of critical comments that the presenter had made about him.

Morgan then went on to meet the former president in his office in a bid to convince him to do the interview as promised.

He said he found the former president “livid”.

“He was almost foaming at the mouth and kept shaking his head slowly and menacingly at me, like Don Corleone when he felt he’d been disrespected,” Morgan wrote, adding that he had to think of ways to make him still do the interview, after Mr Trump called him “disloyal” and “fake”.

“‘I’d love to talk about your recent golf hole-in-one,’ I stammered. ‘Your playing partner Ernie Els was raving about it,’” wrote Morgan.

“He was? Where?” responded Mr Trump.

Morgan then said that he had read a newspaper interview. “He said it was a brilliant shot and you played really well.”

“I did, I did,” said Mr Trump.

When Morgan asked if that was his first hole-in-one, Mr Trump responded: “No. I’ve had seven.”

In golf, a hole-in-one refers to when a player hits the ball straight from tee to the hole.

While Morgan says that the claim seemed “implausible” he did not think it was the right time to fact-check him. Instead he congratulated Mr Trump and called his feat “amazing.”

Earlier, Morgan had been informed that the former president had seen a collection of quotes, including several dozen of his statements taken from columns about Mr Trump where he had been critical of his conduct in the last year of his presidency.

Those comments included his handling of the Covid pandemic, his refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 presidential elections, and his role in the 6 January 2020 Capitol Hill riots.

The interview, according to Morgan, was “intended to be a blockbuster exclusive to rocket-launch my new global TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Monday, April 25”.

Morgan wrote that moments after claiming that he had hit seven holes-in-one, Mr Trump appeared to have decided to let go off his anger about the list of statements he had seen.

“Ok, I guess I’ll still do the interview. I don’t know why, honestly, but I’ll see you down there,” Mr Trump said.

Trump hit out at Morgan and accused him of doctoring the promo of his interview to suggest that the Republican leader stormed out of the room.

In a series of shots, an irate Mr Trump is shown grimacing as Mr Morgan calls the 2020 election “free and fair” and says the ex-president “never produced the hard evidence” to prove otherwise.

The former president was seen trying to interject by shouting “excuse me” over and over again.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “Piers Morgan, like the rest of the fake news media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview.”

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The interview was very strong on the 2020 election fraud, with me calling him ‘a fool’ if he truly believed those results,” the statement read.

Mr Morgan, who has joined the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV to host his own programme Piers Morgan Uncensored, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a jump-cut filled clip of the interview to promote his new show.

“For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully, they will now be doing some big changes to their final product,” Mr Trump added.

In the chaotic 30-sec clip shared by Mr Morgan, the president says: “I think I’m a very honest man, much more than you actually.”

After Mr Morgan says “it was a free and fair election – you lost”, the Republican leader replies: “Only a fool would think that.”

“You think I’m a fool?” asks Mr Morgan.

“I do now,” the former president replies.

The 45th president also called his vice president Mike Pence “foolish and weak”, and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell “stupid”, according to Mr Morgan.

The final second of the advert shows Mr Trump standing up and ordering cameras to shut down as he walked away saying: “Very dishonest.”

The presenter added that he was called a fool six times by the “annoyed” president, according to The Sun.

“The next day, I sent Trump an email thanking him for his time and included these words: ‘You had every right to get annoyed and call me a fool for not believing the election was stolen from you, but I also have every right to my opinion, and I wasn’t going to lie to your face just to avoid annoying you’,” Mr Morgan wrote.

“The best friends are the most honest/critical ones, not the sycophants.”