Donald Trump takes aim at Hunter Biden as he goes on Truth Social frenzy following criminal indictment

Donald Trump took aim at Hunter Biden as he went on a Truth Social posting frenzy overnight Thursday after learning that he had been indicted on criminal charges over the 2016 hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

The former president – who is said to have been blindsided by Thursday’s announcement – spent hours posting away on his social media platform through the night and into the early hours of Friday morning.

In the posts, he railed against the “corrupt” charges against him, claimed he can’t get a fair trial in New York and took aim at his predecessor’s son.

“WHERE’S HUNTER?” he posted at around 3am ET.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has long been a target of Mr Trump and his allies, with the former president appearing to question why he has been criminally charged when Hunter has not.

The president’s son has been under federal investigation since 2018 for tax payments and the House has made him a focus of their probes since Republicans took control in January.

As well as hitting out at Hunter, Mr Trump fumed about the grand jury indictment, branding it “Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful”.

“They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!” he wrote.

Mr Trump also went on to reTruth the statements of some of his GOP allies who came out in support of him after news of the grand jury vote broke.

Sharing posts from MAGA favourites including Matt Gaetz and Kari Lake, as well as other allies Tommy Tuberville, Ronny Jackson, Paul Gosar and Steve Scalise, Mr Trump appears to be keeping tabs on which Republicans are backing him in his fight against the charges.

In a sign he was having trouble sleeping after making history as the first former president ever criminally charged, he last posted on Truth Social at around 3am on Friday morning.