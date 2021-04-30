Donald Trump rushes to Rudy Giuliani's defence as federal agents turn up the heat

New York City police officers set up barricades outside the building where Rudy Giuliani lives in Manhattan. Photo: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Former US President Donald Trump yesterday criticised the federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani as US agents searched his former personal lawyer’s Manhattan apartment and office.

Federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani for nearly one-and-a-half years, including a 2019 grand jury subpoena for his financial records as part of an inquiry into possible money laundering, wire fraud, campaign finance violations, making false statements and obstruction of justice, in addition to foreign agent allegations.

Mr Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, once led the Southern District of New York that is now investigating his Ukrainian business dealings while serving as Mr Trump’s attorney.

He has not formally been accused of any wrongdoing.

“It’s very, very unfair,” Mr Trump told Fox Business Network in an telephone interview.

“Rudy is a patriot who loves this country and I don’t know what they’re looking for, what they’re doing. They said it had to do with filing of various papers. Rudy loves this country so much.”

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer, Bob Costello, said authorities had seized cell phones and computers.

The search warrants included an allegation that Mr Giuliani violated lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent, an allegation he denies, Costello said.

Mr Giuliani began representing Mr Trump in 2018 amid a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which Mr Trump won.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Mr Giuliani led an effort to dig up dirt on then-Democratic contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine.

Mr Biden defeated Mr Trump and took office earlier this year. Both Mr Biden and his son have denied wrongdoing.

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer, in his statement, suggested the investigation of his client was politically motivated – a charge the White House denied. He also accused federal authorities of a “corrupt double standard” and said the Justice Department was “running rough shod over the constitutional rights of anyone involved in, or legally defending, former President Donald J. Trump”.

“The DOJ is independent now,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN yesterday, referring to the Department of Justice.

The White House did not receive any notice Mr Giuliani’s apartment would be raided, she added.

Mr Giuliani faces separate legal actions regarding his actions surrounding the November 2020 election and the deadly January 6 mob attack on the US Capitol – one from a Democratic congressman and another from voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems.

The dual searches on Mr Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office

sent the strongest signal yet that he could eventually face federal charges.

Agents searched Mr Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office. The warrants signify that prosecutors believe they have probable cause that he committed a federal crime — though they do not guarantee that charges will materialise.

Mr Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, told reporters the raids were “disgusting” and “absolutely absurd”.

A third search warrant was served on a phone belonging to Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Mr Giuliani and Mr Trump. Her law firm said she was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.

Irish Independent