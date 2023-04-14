Donald Trump returns to New York to face $250m fraud lawsuit questioning

Former President Donald Trump was back in New York on Thursday for questioning in a $250m (€ 226.29m) civil fraud lawsuit against him by the state’s attorney general.

The questioning will take place behind closed doors and has not generated the kind of attention that his historic surrender in New York City on separate criminal charges did last week.

There was a smattering of protesters outside New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices in lower Manhattan when Trump arrived for the deposition, with one group carrying a banner reading, “No One Is Above the Law.”

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, will be asked about his business practices. The lawsuit accuses him and others of a decade-long scheme to manipulate property values and his net worth to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits.

The trial in the case is scheduled to begin October 2. Thursday’s deposition could be used to try to discredit any testimony Trump may give at trial, or be offered as testimony if he is unavailable to appear.

It is not the first time Trump is facing the New York attorney general. Under questioning in August, before the case was filed, Trump invoked his right against self-incrimination under the US Constitution’s Fifth Amendment more than 400 times. Legal experts say the attorney general was also entitled to a deposition after the filing of the lawsuit.

“I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built,” Trump said in one of a series of posts on the Truth Social platform yesterday, after attacking the attorney general and what he called her “persecution,” as well as the judge in the case and the district attorney who brought the separate criminal charges.

Alina Habba, one of his attorneys, said in a statement that Trump was “eager to testify” and remains “resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal.”

Trump, whose surrender on April 4 drew worldwide media attention and a huge police presence, returned to his home in Florida the same day after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Those charges were tied to allegations that he orchestrated a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence over an alleged sexual encounter.

Trump has said the sexual encounter did not take place. It marked the first time a US president has been criminally charged while in office or after.

Trump also faces federal investigations stemming from his handling of government documents after leaving the White House and alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat as well as a state-level probe in Georgia into whether he unlawfully sought to reverse the 2020 election results there.

In addition, a trial is set for April 25 in federal court in New York over whether Trump defamed former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll by denying he raped her.