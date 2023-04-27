Donald Trump rape trial in New York hears journalist’s dramatic testimony of alleged attack

‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me’ writer testifies

The journalist suing Donald Trump for allegedly raping her nearly 30 years ago began testifying yesterday at a civil trial, telling jurors the former US president sexually assaulted her, and then defamed her by lying about it.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn’t happen,” E Jean Carroll told the Manhattan federal court. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”

Carroll (79), a former Ellemagazine advice columnist, is seeking unspecified damages from Trump, who leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign.

She is suing over an alleged encounter in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996.

Carroll testified she had met Trump years before the alleged rape, finding him "very personable" and a "man about town". She said she was leaving the store when Trump recognised her and held up his hand, prompting her to stop.

"He said: 'Hey, you are that advice lady,'" Carroll recalled. "I said: 'Hey, you are that real estate tycoon.'"

Carroll said she and Trump engaged in banter, describing his tone as "joshing", with Trump seeking to buy lingerie for another woman.

She said Trump asked her to try on a piece of lingerie, and she joked that he should try it on. Carroll said Trump then ushered her to an open dressing room, shut the door, shoved her against a wall, and pulled down her tights.

Trump's fingers "went into my vagina, which was extremely painful, extremely painful," and he "inserted his penis" she said. "As I'm sitting here today I can still feel it."

Asked by her lawyer if she told Trump ‘no’, Carroll said: "I don't recall saying it. I may have said it."

Carroll said she blamed herself at the time, and feared she would lose her job and Trump would retaliate if she reported him.

She also said the damage was long-lasting.

"It left me unable to ever have a romantic life again," she added.

Lawyers for Trump are expected to question Carroll, including over her inability to remember exactly when the encounter took place.

She recalled it was on a Thursday night, but "I can't say I'm 100pc sure".

A six-man, three-woman jury will decide whether to hold Trump liable for damages, and, if so, for how much. The trial may last one to two weeks.

Trump (76) is not attending the trial, nor is he required to.

But the ex-president stood by his criticism of Carroll in two online posts yesterday, prompting the judge to warn he could face legal problems if he kept discussing the case.

“Does anybody believe that I would take a then almost 60-year-old woman that I didn’t know, from the front door of a very crowded department store, (with me being very well known, to put it mildly!), into a tiny dressing room,” Trump wrote. “She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this?”

Trump also called the accusations “a made up SCAM” and said: “This is a fraudulent & false story--Witch Hunt!”

His posts prompted US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to tell Trump’s legal team that Trump appeared to be “endeavouring to speak to his quote-unquote public” and the jury, about matters that have “no business being spoken about”.

The judge added that Trump could be “tampering with a new source of liability” if he continued.

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said he would talk to Trump and “ask him to refrain from any further posts... I will do the best I can do.”

Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he denied her rape claim in online posts. She is also suing under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which lets adults sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have run out.

Other possible witnesses for Carroll include two friends in whom she confided about Trump’s alleged rape, and two other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

In her opening statement on Tuesday, Shawn Crowley, one of Carroll’s lawyers, told jurors that the evidence made the trial more than a “he said, she said” dispute.

In his opening statement, Tacopina countered that the evidence was not there, and that if jurors in heavily Democratic Manhattan did not like Trump, they should express themselves at the ballot box, not in court.