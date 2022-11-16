Donald Trump pushes ahead with 2024 presidential bid despite defeat of ‘running mate’ Kari Lake

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of mid-term elections in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Reuters/Gaelen Morse

THE woman tipped to be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024 was defeated hours before he planned to announce his run for the White House.

In a setback for the former US president, his protege Kari Lake lost her battle to become governor of Arizona.

After the state took a week to count the votes and announce a winner, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social network: “Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!”

Ms Lake, 53, a former television news anchor, did not immediately concede, and wrote on Twitter: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

In a controversial campaign, Ms Lake had called herself “Trump in a dress” and claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Ms Hobbs, a Democrat who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last presidential election.

Mr Trump was last night due to declare his candidacy in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

After the candidates he endorsed under-performed in the mid-term elections he was under pressure from some of his advisers to delay the televised announcement, due at 2am Irish time.

However, he wrote on his social media platform: “Hopefully today will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our country!”

The 76-year-old is said to want to recapture the underdog spirit that pervaded his successful 2016 campaign.

But Liz Cheney, one of the former president’s fiercest Republican critics, said the loss by Ms Lake was “certainly not the rollout I’m sure Donald Trump wanted for his announcement”.

Mike Pence, Mr Trump’s former vice president, who is considering running for the top job, said: “In the days ahead, I think there will be better choices [than Mr Trump].”

Polls by Club for Growth, an anti-tax organisation, showed Mr DeSantis leading Mr Trump by nine points in Iowa, and 15 points in New Hampshire.

It comes as Republicans close in on the 218 seats they need to take a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

Sources close to Mr Trump said he planned to push ahead despite mixed results from his endorsements, with losses by celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire contributing to Republicans’ failure to win a majority in the Senate.

Multiple Trump-aligned candidates who ran in the mid-terms on platforms focused on his false claims of widespread election fraud were also defeated.

The “red wave” Republicans had expected to carry them to a wide majority did not materialise despite US President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings.

Voter anger over a Supreme Court decision to end national abortion rights offset concerns over high inflation.

“This should have been a huge red wave... and yet we still didn’t perform,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican.

“It’s the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race... I’m tired of losing,” he told CNN.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken before the mid-term elections showed that 53pc of Americans and almost one in four Republicans view Mr Trump unfavourably. ​

Mr Trump plans to launch his campaign nearly two years before the November 5, 2024 election despite these concerns, said two sources familiar with his plans.

“President Donald J Trump and his team are firing on all cylinders and fully focused on saving our country,” said one source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

