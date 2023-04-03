| 7.1°C Dublin

Donald Trump lands in New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Supporters cheer as the motorcade of former President Donald Trump passes in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Expand
Former US President Donald Trump waves from a motorcade as he arrives at the Palm Beach International Airport. Photo: Reuters/Marco Bello Expand
The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell Expand

Terry Spencer and Will Weissert

Former President Donald Trump flew from Florida to New York today ahead of his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges.

It comes as New York authorities bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger”.

