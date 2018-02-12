Donald Trump Jr’s wife rushed to hospital after opening an envelope containing white powder
Donald Trump Jr’s wife Vanessa has been taken to a New York hospital after opening an envelope containing white powder, police said
Vanessa Trump called 911 on Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr at their midtown Manhattan apartment.
Police said she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.
Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents were investigating.
Police say a hazardous material unit is also at the scene.
A police department spokesman said a preliminary test of the powder indicated it was not dangerous.
Press Association