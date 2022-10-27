| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donald Trump is holding rallies in some strange places – here’s why

The former US president is going on a vanity tour — and one where he isn’t always going to be greeted with open arms

Donald Trump Expand

Close

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Eric Garcia

Former US president Donald Trump has announced a flurry of rallies across the country for the final days of the 2022 midterm campaign.

That in and of itself is nothing new; presidents often stump for down-ballot candidates at crunch points in midterm cycles, and Trump enjoys going out on the campaign trail — in part for the benefit of GOP candidates, but mostly for himself.

Related topics

More On Donald Trump

Most Watched

Privacy