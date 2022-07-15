Donald Trump eyes September to launch 2024 bid for US presidency

Former US president Donald Trump with Senate Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News

Donald Trump’s allies are urging the former US president to follow his instincts and launch a September bid for the 2024 White House race.

They argue it is a way to shore up his standing in the party and drive turnout to help Republicans take over the House and Senate next year.

There had been reticence about the move as supporters had told the former president not to announce his 2024 comeback candidacy before the mid-terms, arguing that he could be a hindrance for 2022 candidates and would be blamed if Republicans underperformed.

But Mr Trump pushed for an early announcement in private meetings, as potential 2024 rivals become more aggressive amid signs of weakening support among his base.

He is now looking at a September announcement, according to two advisers, who, like some others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

One associate put the odds at “70-30 he announces before the mid-terms”.

Others said he may still decide to announce sooner than September.

Mr Trump has begun talking with advisers about who should run a campaign, and his team have instructed others to have an online apparatus ready should he announce soon, two people familiar with the matter said.

“If Trump is going to run, the sooner he gets in and talks about winning the next election, the better,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently played golf with Mr Trump in New Jersey. “It will refocus his attention – less grievance, more about the future.”

Mr Graham has embraced an argument once dismissed inside much of the party, contending that Democrats are going to use Mr Trump’s unpopularity among some voter groups to try to drive turnout no matter what he does.

If he gets in the race soon, they argue, he will be better positioned to drive turnout on the Republican side in the mid-terms.

“You might as well get the benefit if you’re going to take the lashes too,” said Tony Fabrizio, a Trump pollster working for multiple Senate candidates. “If you want to energise the base and get the base out, no one does it better than Trump.”

Others have argued that Mr Trump’s direct insertion into the mid-term campaign will only play into Democratic plans to make the election a referendum on the extremism of Mr Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Republicans believe they are on track for a banner midterm year, a result of massive dissatisfaction with inflation, President Joe Biden’s job performance and the direction of the country. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Public and internal party polls in several key states show Mr Trump rates behind even Mr Biden, who has suffered a historical collapse in public support since taking office.

Mr Trump lost a recent hypothetical head-to-head poll against Mr Biden in New Hampshire and trails him in another poll in Wisconsin, both sites of marquee Senate contests this autumn.

A May presentation for donors to Republican Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia showed Mr Biden and Mr Trump with similar approval ratings in the low 40s, about half-a-dozen points below those of Mr Walker and his opponent, Democrat senator Raphael Warnock.

Mr Trump has also slipped among GOP voters, although he remains easily the most formidable Republican candidate in a primary, according to public polls.

Some in the party fear Mr Trump’s decision to enter the race could scramble the dynamics in the final months of the House and Senate campaigns.

“Of all the selfish things he does every minute of every day, this would probably be the most selfish,” said one prominent Republican strategist, speaking on the condition of anonymity to offer a candid assessment.

“Everything we are doing that is not talking about the economy is going to be a disaster.”

© Washington Post