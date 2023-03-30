| 9.5°C Dublin

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week on charges over hush money paid to porn star

Trump last night stepped out with wife Melania at their Mar-a-Lago mansion to greet supporters and said he is innocent and the victim of political persecution

Donald Trump may be the first former US president to be charged with a crime (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Expand
The case involves payments made to actress Stormy Daniels after an affair she said she had with Trump. Expand

Donald and Melania Trump stepped out in their Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate as MAGA supporters surrounded the former president’s home in response to his indictment on charges of him paying hush money to a porn star.

Local media reported that police were stationed outside the front gate of Mar-a-Lago a few hours before the former president was indicted by a New York grand jury.

