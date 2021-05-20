Donald Trump cries ‘witch hunt’ over criminal probe into his business

Donald Trump and Melania Trump on their last day in the White House. Photo: Alex Brandon / AP

Donald Trump has accused Democrats of being consumed by a “political and partisan witch hunt” against him.

It came after the attorney general of New York state announced a criminal investigation into the former US president’s business empire.

The announcement marked an expansion of a civil inquiry that had been going on for two years.

In a 900-word statement, Mr Trump railed against the repeated investigations he has faced since his 2016 election, saying: “No president has been treated the way I have.”

Mr Trump and his representatives have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

But a spokesman for Letitia James, the New York attorney general, said: “We have informed the Trump Organisation that our investigation into the organisation is no longer purely civil in nature.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan district attorney.”

The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, is already conducting a separate criminal investigation into the Trump Organisation, which has also been going on for two years.

Both Mr Vance and Ms James are elected Democrats. “These Democrat offices are consumed with this political and partisan witch hunt at a time when crime is up big in New York,” Mr Trump said i

The Trump Organisation, the former president’s family-owned business, did not immediately comment on the latest development.

It is the holding company for hundreds of businesses including hotels and golf courses. He also owns the Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare.

Mr Vance’s investigation initially focused on hush payments made before the 2016 election to two women who alleged they had affairs with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump denied having affairs with adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations over the payments, and other crimes, and is currently serving his three-year sentence under home confinement.

In court documents Mr Vance’s office said it is investigating “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organisation.

Mr Cohen has been interviewed by Mr Vance’s investigators.

Mr Trump did not address any specific allegations in his statement yesterday, but alluded to Mr Cohen’s involvement in the investigation.

“The district attorney’s office has been going after me for years based on a lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to three years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me,” Mr Trump said in his broadside.

Like Mr Vance’s inquiry, Ms James’s case has been looking into whether the Trump Organisation inflated the values of some properties to obtain better loans, while lowering their values to obtain property tax breaks.

Ms James opened her investigation after Mr Cohen testified before Congress that Mr Trump’s financial statements were manipulated to save money on loans or reduce property taxes.

Court records show the two investigations overlap.

In a text message to Reuters, Mr Cohen said that “as more documents are reviewed” by New York’s attorney general and its district attorney “it appears that the troubles for Donald Trump just keep on coming!

"Soon enough, Donald and associates will be held responsible for their actions”.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]