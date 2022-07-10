Donald Trump calls Elon Musk ‘bull**** artist’ after Twitter pullout

Donald Trump has it out at Elon Musk, calling him a “bull**** artist” for pulling out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

The former US president was speaking at a Republican rally where he said his own rival social media platform Truth Social was “hot as a pistol”.

Trump was kicked off Twitter after the January 6 riots which he has been accused of inciting, but the libertarian-leaning Tesla owner buying the social media giant held out the prospect the former president would be allowed to return.

Trump has previously claimed he didn’t want to return to Twitter, which he used to powerful effect in his presidential campaign and presidency to communicate directly with supporters, and would be sticking to his own platform.

“Leon’s, I’ll tell you what,” Trump began, mispronouncing Musk’s name. “Elon, Elon, is not going to buy Twitter... He’s got himself a mess. He said the other day: ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bull**** artist. But he’s not going to be buying it.”

Trump also dropped a rare F-bomb during his rally in Alaska on Saturday night, prompting his supporters to break out into chants of “USA! USA!”

The former president, who is currently the focus of multiple criminal investigations into his business practices as well as a House inquiry into his involvement of the January 6 Capitol riot, took to the stage in Anchorage on Saturday night to throw his weight behind Republican candidates ahead of the state’s primary next month.

At one point, Mr Trump went on a rambling tale about one time where he said he travelled to Iraq and spoke to generals about defeating Isis.

He said one of the generals told him it would take years while a second vowed to “hit ‘em in the f***ing centre”.

“I’d hit ‘em on the left. I’d hit ‘em on the right. I’d hit ‘em in the f***ing centre… Right smack,” said Mr Trump.

His expletive seemed to excite the crowd which erupted in loud cheers at that moment.

Seconds later, people began loudly chanting “USA! USA!”

As the cheers grew louder, Mr Trump paused and smirked, looking round at the crowd.

“I like Alaska,” he said.

His story about the Iraq trip came amid a rambling speech where he ranted about Elon Musk, told the police officers they “look like Tom Cruise” and refused to say the word “vaccine” after he came under fire from his supporters in the past for urging them to take the shot.

At one point, Mr Trump also followed his pattern of purposely butchering Black women’s names, by mispronouncing newly-appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name. And he celebrated climate change as a perk that would lead to “a little more beachfront property”.

“That’s not the worst thing in the world,” he claimed.

The former president also repeatedly pushed his long-running and disproven “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.

Meanwhile, he rallied behind Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and House candidate Sarah Palin, calling the latter “a true warrior for your state and for the country”.

Mr Trump’s appearance at the GOP rally comes ahead of two more public hearings this week by the House committee investigating his involvement in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol which attempted to upend democracy and overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

The first hearing will be held on Tuesday, looking into evidence on how the crowd that stormed the Capitol was gathered, including focusing on far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

A second session has also been scheduled for Thursday.

On Friday, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone met with the committee for an eight-hour interview.