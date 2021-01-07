Donald Trump blocked from using Facebook and Instagram ‘indefinitely’

Donald Trump will be banned from using Facebook or Twitter for at least a fortnight.

Social media companies Facebook and Twitter have today confirmed they will block the accounts of US President Donald Trump until at least his presidency comes to an end on January 20, and potentially even longer.

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that the outgoing US President would be banned from using either platform "indefinitely and at least for the next two weeks".

This unprecedented move comes as Trump had numerous posts on both platforms removed yesterday as his supporters stormed Capitol Hill in chaotic scenes that left four people dead.

In a video address that was later removed by both social media companies last night, Trump told the mob “we love you”, despite the footage of his supporters ransacking and looting the Capitol Building left the world in shock.

Trump eventually called for protesters to go home while continuing to peddle false claims of election fraud, while saying he “understood” people’s anger after claiming that a “sacred landslide” election was “stolen from us” despite the official tally showing Joe Biden the clear winner with 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232, with the Democrat winning the popular vote by more than seven million.

Mr Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post this afternoon that “the shocking events” in the US capital “clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world,” Mr Zuckerberg said, adding that the platform removed the statements “because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence”.

The social media mogul said they have taken down some of Trump’s posts before but said: “the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

Since Biden’s election victory in early November, Twitter has been labelling many of Trump’s tweets as “disputed claims” of election fraud, while limiting interaction with others “due to risk of violence”.

Dozens of Trump supporters have been arrested by law enforcement officials as thousands of demonstrators breached the security perimeter of Capitol Hill in Washington DC in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory and overturn Trump’s loss.

Two pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties in Washington were located and safely detonated by the FBI, with the Mayor of DC enacting a state of emergency in the district for the next 15 days.

Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on Capitol Hill on January 20.

