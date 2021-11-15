| 9.7°C Dublin

Donald Trump agrees to sell controversial Washington DC hotel to company that plans to change its name

Josh Marcus

Donald Trump has agreed to sell his famous Washington, DC, hotel to an outside company, which plans to remove the Trump name from the building and turn it over to the Hilton group for management.

The Trump Organization won the rights to lease the building, a federal property, in 2012, but the Trump International Hotel turned into a political and financial boondoggle of sorts for the eventual president.

It was criticised by ethics experts for raking in millions from foreign governments sending their personnel to stay there, while on the business side, the hotel reportedly lost $70m between 2016 and 2020, though the Trump Organization disputes these findings.

