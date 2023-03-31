Donald Trump: Accusation of turning away black New Yorkers from renting kicked-off 50 years of probes on many fronts
Marc Fisher© Washington Post
For a half-century, Donald Trump has portrayed himself as the consummate dealmaker - and the ultimate escape artist, a serial entrepreneur turned politician who managed to avoid major consequences despite having been investigated in every decade of his adult life by federal and state agencies, by bankers and casino regulators, by legions of prosecutors and competitors.