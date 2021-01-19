Donald Trump: 10 moments that shocked the world during his presidency

THERE used to be a schoolyard card game called Top Trumps, with cards swapped over challenges in various categories, the highest number winning.

Donald Trump’s four-year reign has instead involved the bar being set ever lower with Ireland and the world repeatedly looking on flabbergasted and aghast as he exhibited his ignorance and capriciousness, seemingly sinking lower at every step.

Here are some of the Worst Trumps from his time in office, now guillotined at last by the accession of Joe Biden to the Oval Office.

They are not ranked in order of awfulness, which could be invidious to different victims, but each one is jaw-dropping and eye-popping in its own right.

1) The separation of mothers and babies at the border

Hundreds of children have still to be reunited with their parents after Trump authorised forcible separations of adults and offspring, aimed at discouraging families from crossing the Rio Grande on the southern border.

The policy, which was implemented in 2017, was blamed on former Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who had by then been safely sacked, of course – and it was exacerbated by the deaths of two children – aged 7 and 8 respectively – who had not been separated from their parents while in US custody. Trump claimed it was an Obama policy, but he also induced fear in thousands of undocumented Irish by urging ICE, the immigration force, to step up detentions and deportations.

2) The Capitol Hill insurrection

Donald Trump might share with Osama Bin Laden the targeting for attack of the magnificent Capitol building – except that the domestic terrorists got through. The hijackers of United 93, believed to have been headed for the US Capitol rather than the better-protected White House, were met by a passenger rebellion that brought the aircraft down in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in September 2001, killing all aboard.

Trump has now been impeached twice, and his Senate trial will hinge on his alleged incitement of the rioters, not just at a speech on the day – January 6, less than a fortnight ago – but over the whole of last year when he warned repeatedly of the election being rigged or stolen. Most damning, however, is that Trump reportedly watched his handiwork unfold on television and did nothing to end the violence as the coup attempt took place.

3) Urging the injection of bleach to counter Covid

Everyone has seen the footage and the squirming of public health adviser Dr Deborah Birx as the president suggested a jab of Clorox, a brand of liquid bleach, under the skin could clear up the pesky virus, as might “powerful light”. Some people followed the Trump’s advice and became very ill.

One death was associated with Trump’s promotion of other quack cures, including the redeployment of hydroxychloroquine, the use of which US health authorities would later specifically recommended against. One woman died after ingesting it, having noted its use in a cleaning agent for her fish tank. By not wearing a mask and failing to encourage social distancing, Trump has probably played a role in the infection of millions of Americans during a pandemic that has claimed many, many lives.

4) Telling China it had a free hand with the Uighirs

Trump approved China’s detention of tens of thousands of Muslim Uighurs in concentration camps, where conditions are reportedly horrific. In a private meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according a book by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, the President tore up US policy by encouraging the continuation of mass incarceration, which has been decried

Xi “explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang,” Bolton wrote. “Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.” Trump, from the first, imposed a travel ban from Muslim countries.

5) Backing Putin over his own intelligence chiefs

At a summit in Reykjavik, Trump humiliated his own security services by saying he was convinced by Vladimir Putin’s reassurances that Russia did not attempt to interference in the 2016 election that brought the Donald to power. The services, which have recently seen a massive cyber-attack on the US go without response, also claimed Russia had tried to interfere in the 2018 midterms and to influence last November’s poll.

Trump’s whims in matters of forcing policy are also seen as encouraging like-minded narcissists like Kim Jong-Un, who, far from backing off, is now announcing the planned construction and deployment of nuclear submarines.

6) Threatening Ukraine with the ending of defence aid if it did not find dirt on the Bidens

This was the appalling abuse of power that led to Trump’s first impeachment, when he told the President of Ukraine that he wanted something in return for defence aid against Russian encroachment into the Crimea and backing for armed breakaway militias in eastern Ukraine, money the Congress had already voted to be spent. What Trump asked for was dirt on Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and a public Ukrainian announcement that it was investigating his company. No such announcement came and the money was eventually paid over when the story leaked, with a related row over the attempted hiding of the transcript of the conversation on a secret and secure White House server.

7) Pulling out of the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal

We might as well add ‘undermining Nato’ to this one. Joe Biden has promised to instantly reverse Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris deal, which was to guard against planetary overheating by 1.5C since industrial times, seen by many experts as the tipping point for irreversible weather chaos and sea rise. Trump, of course, was trumpeting coal instead. On the far cleaner nuclear power plants and Iran’s spinning off of enriched uranium for weaponised nukes, the inhabitant of the Oval Office ripped up years of patient work by his allies. And then assassinated an Iranian general.

8) Referring to ‘shithole’ countries

Not content with alienating his allies, other countries with potential goodwill were told where to get off by Trump. This particular remark arose after criticism of his failure to help earthquake- and climate-ravaged countries, including Puerto Rico, a US territory. He told Senators (in a comment later denied): “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

It was par for the course for the golfing demagogue who had described Mexicans as rapists on the 2016 campaign trail, and claimed Haitian immigrants “all have Aids”, Nigerians, having seen the US, would never “go back to their huts”, and even that critical American-born members of Congress should “go back” to their own countries. Ireland escaped lightly in being urged only to return US corporate headquarters and jobs.

9) Charlottesville

This was the incident that first laid bare Trump’s flirtation with the far right and readiness to excuse the violence perpetrated in its name. In 2017, neo-Nazis who had carried torch brands the night before were among groups at a ‘Unite the Right’ rally protesting the removal of a monument to Confederate commander Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia. They were met by counter-protesters and violent scenes took place – the worst of which saw a woman killed by a man who gunned a car down a crowded street. Trump’s verdict, when asked to condemn the white supremacist muscle-flexing? “(There were) some very good people on both sides.”

10) Gassing and pepper-spraying his own people at a Black Lives Matter protest

Peaceful protesters in Washington DC were dispersed by force after they gathered outside the White House, security clearing a cordon for Trump to trudge to a church where he held a Bible upside down for the cameras. For many this underlined Trump’s might-is-right approach, the aggressive push-back by officialdom at what is now Black Lives Matter Plaza contrasting with the light security when the Capitol was stormed, the reasons for which are being investigated.

Trump might meanwhile be needing that Bible one of these days, to swear his oath if he ever chooses to give evidence in his own defence. That’s if he doesn’t choose to pardon himself, as many still expect in his last act as President.