James Brown's doctor has claimed the soul singer could have been murdered - 12 years after he signed the death certificate saying the singer had died of natural causes.

Doctor says soul legend James Brown's death 'could have been murder'

Brown died in Atlanta on Christmas Day 2006, aged 73. The official cause of death was a heart attack and fluid in his lungs. But Dr Marvin Crawford said he believed the singer's death was suspicious.

Brown's condition "changed too fast", the doctor told CNN. "He was a patient I would never have predicted he would have coded," he said, using a term to refer to heart trouble.

"But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?"

Dr Crawford and a dozen other witnesses, interviewed by CNN for a three-part documentary, believe there was more to Brown's death than meets the eye. (© Daily Telegraph London)

Irish Independent