Distorted selfies are driving up demand for nose jobs, study reveals

Noses looked up to 6.4pc longer in selfies than in standard photos, studies found. Photo: Stock image/Piotr Stryjewski

Selfies may be fuelling unnecessary nose jobs because smartphones make them look longer and wider, a study has found.

Scientists from the University of Texas found younger patients especially are booking rhinoplasties because selfies distort their features.

In the study, 30 volunteers sat for three photographs.

Two were taken with a smartphone, 30cm and 45cm away, and one with a digital camera from 1.5 metres. Measurements of photo “landmarks” – including the nose, lip, chin and facial width – were then compared. Participants also completed questionnaires rating their satisfaction with their appearance in the images.

The findings, published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, reveal that noses looked up to 6.4pc longer in the selfie compared with in a standard photograph.

The selfies also shortened the volunteer’s chins by up to 12pc with the ratio of nose to chin rising by 17pc.

They made the base of the nose appear wider relative to the face.

Prof Bardia Amirlak, lead author of the study, said: “There is a noted relationship between the increase in selfie photographs and an increase in rhinoplasty requests, particularly among younger patients.

“As the popularity of selfie photography increases, it is crucial to understand how they distort features and how patients use them to communicate.

“We need to increase awareness of how false perceptions on selfies may affect rhinoplasty requests, perceptions of self-image, and subsequent depression and anxiety.”

“Our study further supports the concern that selfies can negatively affect perceived facial appearance.”

Rhinoplasties are among the most common cosmetic operations and cost upwards of €5,000. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)