Disneyland visitors in shock after dragon show goes up in flames

A fire during a show on the Tom Sawyer Island, Disneyland, California. Photo: Shawna Bell via AP Expand
Fire at Disneyland's Tom Sawyer Island in Anaheim, California. Photo: Tim Turensek/via Reuters Expand

Spectators at Disneyland's popular Fantasmic! show got a shock this weekend when the feature's fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames.

No injuries were reported following the blaze on Saturday night at the southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

