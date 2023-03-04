| 3.6°C Dublin

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh handed life sentence for double murder

Jury found the scion of a powerful South Carolina family guilty in a unanimous verdict of killing his wife and son

: Alex Murdaugh during his sentencing in Walterboro, South Carolina yesterday. PHOTO: AP Expand

: Alex Murdaugh during his sentencing in Walterboro, South Carolina yesterday. PHOTO: AP

Jeffrey Collins and James Pollard

One of the last pieces of a legal dynasty that doled out justice in rural South Carolina for decades crumbled yesterday as lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife and son at their sprawling estate.

In the quiet Lowcountry that Murdaugh’s family had dominated since the days of Jim Crow, a judge talked to Murdaugh in a way that few probably have – not in his days playing college football, making millions as a high-powered attorney or gaining favour because of his name –and reminded Murdaugh that he had to remove the portrait of the defendant’s grandfather from its place of honour in that same courtroom to ensure a fair trial.

