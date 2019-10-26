Desperate Housewives star Huffman freed from prison after 11 days over role in college scandal
Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.
The US Bureau of Prisons said that the 'Desperate Housewives' star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay area yesterday morning.
Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.
Her husband, actor William H Macy, dropped off Huffman at the Federal Correctional Institution on October 15.
A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman (56) to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 (€27,000) fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.
