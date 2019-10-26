Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Desperate Housewives star Huffman freed from prison after 11 days over role in college scandal

The US Bureau of Prisons said that the 'Desperate Housewives' star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay area yesterday morning.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

Her husband, actor William H Macy, dropped off Huffman at the Federal Correctional Institution on October 15.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison (Michael Dwyer/AP)

A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman (56) to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 (€27,000) fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.

