'Desperate Housewives' star Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal
US actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.
Court documents made public on Monday show the 'Desperate Housewives' actress and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.
She was accused of paying 15,000 dollars (£11,000) to have a proctor boost her older daughter's test score.
Huffman was among 50 people charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam prosecuted by the Justice Department.
Officials say parents paid an admissions consultant to rig their children's test scores and bribe coaches at elite universities to designate their kids as athletic recruits.
Fellow actress, 'Full House' star Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are also charged in the scam.
They are not among those who have agreed to plead guilty and have not publicly addressed the allegations.
Press Association
