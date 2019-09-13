Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman jailed over college admissions scandal
Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison over a college admissions scandal.
The Desperate Housewives actress told the court: "I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities impacted by my actions.
"I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could've ever imagined...
"I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done."
More to follow...
PA Media