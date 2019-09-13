Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman jailed over college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison over a college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives actress told the court: "I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities impacted by my actions.

"I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could've ever imagined...

"I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done."

More to follow...

PA Media