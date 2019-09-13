News North America

Friday 13 September 2019

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman jailed over college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at the federal courthouse with her husband William H. Macy before being sentenced REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison over a college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives actress told the court: "I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities impacted by my actions.

"I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could've ever imagined...

"I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done."

More to follow...

PA Media

