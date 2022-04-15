Depp and Heard caught in a cycle of ‘mutual abuse’, therapist claims

Johnny Depp listens to testimony as he sits in the courtroom. Photo: Shawn Thew/Reuters

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard engaged in “mutual abuse” throughout their relationship, a therapist for the couple has said.

Laurel Anderson, a clinical psychotherapist who saw the pair on multiple occasions, said Depp told her his former wife “gave as good as she got” during their fights.

The actor is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed written in the Washington Post that his lawyers say contained false allegations he physically and sexually assaulted her while they were married.

Giving evidence at the US trial yesterday, Ms Anderson said Depp struggled to keep up with Heard’s “jackhammer style of talking” during their sessions.

“She was very amped up,” she told jurors at the Fairfax County District courthouse in Virginia.

“This is how [Depp] didn’t have a voice, he couldn’t keep up with her rapid-fire style of conversation.

“He had been well controlled for decades. With Heard he was triggered and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

Ms Anderson said Heard reported she had been violent toward her former partner, saying it was a “point of pride” to initiate a fight if she felt “disrespected”.

“She felt she had to hit him back if he hit her so she always did,” she said. “She loved him, he loved her. She wasn’t stupid, she knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy so she wanted to want to divorce him but she didn’t.”

The court previously heard testimony, via video, from Heard’s former personal assistant, Kate James, who said the actress had sent her “barrages” of abusive text messages.

Heard descended into screaming fits of blind rage, sent incoherent text messages at 4am and was often drunk and high on illegal drugs, Ms James testified in a video deposition.

Depp, on the other hand, was very calm, almost shy, “like a total southern gentleman”, Ms James said.

The Washington Post piece does not name Depp, but his attorneys argue it clearly references a restraining order Heard sought in May 2016, right after Depp told her he wanted a divorce.

Depp denies abusing Heard, but her lawyers say evidence will prove he did. The actor’s denials, they argue, lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out and failing to remember anything he did.

The video testimony from Ms James offered an inverse view – Depp was the peaceful one, she said, while Heard was frequently intoxicated and verbally abusive, including to her own mother and sister.

“Her poor sister was treated like a dog that you kicked, basically,” she said.

Ms James, who worked for Heard from 2012 to 2015, said she was paid “very poorly”. She said she was hired with an initial salary of $25 an hour and that her duties ranged from picking up Heard’s dry cleaning to talking with the actress’s Hollywood agents.

She said she also was tasked with picking up two copies of any magazine that featured Heard and storing them in the garage to prevent Depp from seeing them. Heard went into a “blind rage” when she failed to place the magazines in the garage, Ms James said.

Regarding Heard and Depp’s time together, Ms James said Heard was a “very dramatic person” who was deeply insecure in the relationship.

Heard often called Ms James to cry and complain about Depp, she said.

“I remember one time she called me when she was alone in New York City, and she was crying and walking around the streets,” she said.

Some of the deposition focused on a text message Depp had sent to Ms James after he and Heard split. His text read: “Come over for a spot of purple and we’ll fix her flabby ass nice and good.”

A lawyer asked if “spot of purple” meant wine and whether “her” meant Heard. Ms James said she did not want to speculate.

“This is the way he writes,” Ms James said of Depp. “It’s very random and you don’t sort of question it. He writes in a very abstract way.”

Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify at the trial, along with actors Paul Bettany and James Franco and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.