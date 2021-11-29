Democrats ‘worried Kamala Harris is almost unelectable’ as they seek alternative

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are not performing well in the polls. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Democrats desperately scrambling to find a potential successor to Joe Biden in 2024 are whispering about a potential nuclear option, involving nominating the vice-president to the Supreme Court.

While the scenario is highly improbable, and perhaps a reflection of a Washington rumour mill in overdrive, the fact that it has come up at all shows the depths of the predicament the Biden administration finds itself in, amid rising inflation, a stalled domestic agenda and foreign policy disasters.

Polls are now regularly showing Mr Biden’s approval rating below 40pc, and panic set in at the White House after a recent poll showed Kamala Harris at an unelectable 28pc.

Behind the scenes, discussion of how Democrats could arrive at a third option for the next election are under way.

Party activists are preparing for the possibility of a contested presidential primary in which other would-be nominees take on Ms Harris, but that could be damaging for the Democrats.

The left-field Supreme Court theory would mean Mr Biden nominating Ms Harris, a former high-flying prosecutor, if a seat on the court became available over the next three years, which it may well.

Mr Biden could then use Section 2 of the 25th Amendment to nominate a more popular vice-president.

That person would be the presumptive Democrat nominee should Mr Biden not run for re-election at the age of 82.

If Mr Biden stepped down before November 2024, the new vice-president, under Section 1 of the 25th Amendment, would assume the presidency and be able to run as an incumbent.

It is, of course, all wildly hypothetical, but constitutionally feasible.

The idea of a Supreme Court nomination for Ms Harris (57) was first reported by CNN, which, while calling it an “Aaron Sorkin-style rumour” – a reference to the creator of the political drama The West Wing – said the “chatter has already reached top levels of the Biden orbit’.

Ms Harris was in the frame for nomination to the Supreme Court by Barack Obama in 2016, but wanted to run for the US Senate instead. There is no precedent for a sitting vice-president being nominated to the Supreme Court.

However, Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, said: “I do not see any impediment to a sitting vice-president being nominated for the Supreme Court.”

If the unlikely theory were to play out, Ms Harris would need to be confirmed to the court by a simple majority in the Senate, which is split 50-50, and where she herself currently holds the casting vote as vice-president.

According to constitutional experts, Ms Harris would then have to resign as vice-president to sit on the court, allowing Mr Biden to nominate a successor.

Mr Biden (79) has publicly pledged to seek re-election, but senior figures within the Democratic Party remain sceptical he will.

Meanwhile, Ms Harris’s allies maintain she has been hamstrung in office by difficult assignments, including stopping the flow of central American migrants and protecting voting rights.

One long-time Democratic strategist who is close to the vice-president dismissed reports of a tense relationship with Mr Biden.

“We’ve seen similar types of stories in every administration, about how the vice-president’s office is getting along with the president’s office,” the strategist said.

“There were those stories when Joe Biden himself was vice-president. So some of this is fairly standard.”

The source added: “Sometimes to deflect from number one, you go after number two.”

As to a Supreme Court vacancy, the Bill Clinton appointee Justice Stephen Breyer (83) is the oldest of the nine justices, and is under increasing pressure from left-wing Democrats to retire.

They want Mr Biden to install younger liberal justice now, in case the White House is lost in 2024.

Justice Breyer has left that possibility open, recently saying he does not want to stay on the Supreme Court “until I die”.

