Democrats focus on policy in the battle to take on Trump

"There's a feeling among Democrats from 2016 that running against Trump is not enough. That appears to have been internalised," said Dave Hopkins, a political scientist at Boston College.

"On the trail, they are not getting a lot of questions about impeachment; it doesn't seem like voters attending the events are asking a lot about it. But there is a lot of interest in the Democratic policy agenda, and so the candidates think that's what voters care about."

The focus reflects in part the lessons of the 2018 mid-term elections, when Democratic congressional candidates in swing districts successfully focused on economic disparities and health care reform rather than special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But it also reveals conflicting partisan views of the economy. Mr Trump says the economy is strong, pointing to historically low unemployment and a booming stock market. No president has lost re-election when the unemployment rate was below 7.4pc, whereas it currently is less than 4pc.

Mr Trump's approval numbers on handling the economy remain strong, and his campaign has said the economy - including relatively strong economic growth and jobs numbers - is an asset for a president mired in scandal.

But as reflected in the debate, Democrats disagree the White House has the edge on economic issues. Democrats say some of the traditional measures of economic success miss other trends that hurt the working class, such as income inequality and rising health care and housing costs.

"We as Democrats need to fight for a just taxation system," Senator Cory Booker said in the candidates' debate in Atlanta, Georgia.

"But as I travel around the country, we Democrats also have to talk about how to grow wealth as well."

"We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump," because doing so will cost Democrats the 2020 election, veteran Senator Bernie Sanders said.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris described their plans to mandate paid family leave, with Ms Harris saying she would guarantee millions of new parents six months' paid leave. The United States is the only developed nation that does not guarantee paid family time off to new parents.

To pay for her plan, she would implement new payroll taxes on employers and employees.

Ms Klobuchar's would provide three months' paid leave; she has co-sponsored Senate legislation with similar financing as Ms Harris.

Senator Elizabeth Warren pitched her housing plan to create millions of new affordable homes by beefing up federal subsidies, paid for by increasing property tax, as well as rewarding local governments for relaxing strict zoning laws that have prevented developers from expanding supply. Despite low unemployment, homelessness has risen in the last two years.

Mr Booker, while breaking with Ms Warren on the wealth tax, discussed the need to tax capital gains at the same rate as income.

Returns on stocks and dividends are taxed at up to 20pc, which means wealthy people who earn their fortunes on the stock market pay far less in taxes than they would if they were paying the top income tax rate of 37pc.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang pitched his plan for universal pre-kindergarten, extending the public education system for all three and four-year-olds, a policy supported by most of his Democratic rivals.

The Democratic candidates did strongly condemn Mr Trump's actions toward Ukraine. Ms Harris called the president a "criminal".

The candidates may have talked less about the impeachment process since they are largely in agreement on that issue, but have important divisions on economic issues, noted Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the University of Virginia's Centre for Politics.

With the exception of Ms Klobuchar and an implicit reference to it by former vice-president Joe Biden, Ukraine did not surface in candidates' closing statements.

Ms Klobuchar acknowledged the importance of economic policy issues in the race.

"Yes, this election is an economic check on this president" on issues such as education and health care, she said. "But this is also a patriotism check, a decency check, a values check." (© Washington Post)

Irish Independent